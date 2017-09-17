Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Has Died — Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, And Daniel Bryan Praise Legendary WWE Star

At the age of 73, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan has died. The cause of death of the WWE legend has not yet been revealed, but according to reports, Bobby passed away with his family by his side.

Bobby left behind his wife, Cynthia Jean, and daughter, Jessica Ida Heenan.

Bobby started it out doing odd jobs at the World Wrestling Association and later became one of the most beloved managers and commentators in wrestling history thanks to his humor and iconic voice.

Throughout his career, Bobby worked with an extensive list of wrestlers including Angelo Poffo and Chris Markoff, The Valiant Brothers, The Assassins, The Blackjacks, and of course, Andre the Giant.

In the late 1980s, he transitioned into one of the most beloved commentators alongside Gorilla Monsoon in the organization.

In 2002, in an emotional statement, he revealed to the world that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer.

He confessed at the time: “I just want to let all the wonderful humanoids out there know how grateful I am for the good wishes… Yes, I do have throat cancer, but I plan on beating this too. If the late, great Gorilla Monsoon couldn’t shut me up, cancer isn’t going to either..”

After undergoing treatment, he stopped making public appearances.

The WWE released a statement on the passing that read: “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, regarded by many as the greatest manager in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 73. With a career spanning more than four decades, Heenan was the “The Brain” behind some of the most prolific superstars in sports entertainment history. Heenan plied his trade as their mischievous manager by running his mouth on their behalf with a sarcastic wit considered among the best in the business ….”

Many members of the WWE community reacted to the passing.

Fellow WWE commentator Jim Ross tweeted: “The news of Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan’s passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease.”

Ric Flair wrote: “Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business.”

Daniel Bryan shared: “Our thoughts go out to the family of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. No manager or commentator was ever better at entertaining us humanoids.”

Hulk Hogan added: “Worked with Bobby Heenan from 1980 until my career ended, learned new things from him ever single day, love u my brother rip. HH.”

Jessica Ida Heenan said her father was sick with an unspecified illness.