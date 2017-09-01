Bobby Brown Drops Out Of Dancing With The Stars For This Reason

It looks like the singer has left the building! Bobby Brown is famous for his singing and wild dance routines. However, despite his talent as a performer, it looks like he will be bowing out of his role on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars.

The ex-husband of Whitney Houston was planning on being one of the contestants on the show according to Us Weekly.

And how do we know this?

A source said to the publication, “Bobby Brown was planning on being a part of Dancing With The Stars, but he decided not to attend.”

No one is 100% sure as of yet regarding the reason why he left the popular reality series.

However, insiders claim the Candy Girl singer had problems with the contract of the network.

He apparently couldn’t agree with network executives on how much he would be paid to do the show.

In case you forget who Brown is: Bobby was married to Whitney Houston back in 1992, but the pair had a tumultuous relationship; it ended in divorce in April of 2007.

Whitney had a long history of drug abuse, including narcotics like cocaine.

She eventually succumbed to her illnesses in 2012.

It got even worse for Bobby, considering the pair co-parented their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died in 2015.

Just three years after the death of legendary singer, Whitney, Bobbi died in her bathtub due to accidental drowning.

She was taken to the hospital to be resuscitated, but it was futile.

Brown married his manager, Alicia Etheredge, in 2012, and the pair has three children together. Sources claim Bobby and Alicia are delighted to be together, despite the tragedy the singer suffered throughout his life with Whitney and his daughter. The singer and his manager are just glad to be doing well.