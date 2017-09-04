FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Bobby Brown lady gaga katy perry taylor swift 21 Savage kelly clarkson gigi hadid beyonce Lonzo Ball madonna abigail anderson Tessa Thompson sia Chuck D Sam Smith Todrick Hall britney spears avril lavigne jennifer lopez Steve Harwell amber rose miranda lambert joe alwyn
Home » Music

Bobby Brown Claims He Taught Michael Jackson How To Moonwalk

Todd Malm Posted On 09/04/2017
0
0


Bobby BrownSource: Billboard.com

Out of all the influence Michael Jackson, the legendary King of Pop, had on our culture, his most iconic move has to be the Moonwalk. No one else did anything like it, and it will forever go down in history as Jackson’s signature move.

However, someone close to the star is claiming he was the one who showed it to him.

According to Brown himself, MJ’s secret style is owed to him.

In a conversation with Shawn Setaro from The Cipher, the frontman from New Edition revealed it was him who inspired Michael to perfect the signature hovering dance move.

Jill Scott & Robert Glasper bound at Hollywood Bowl #SportyRich @617mikebiv @sportyrichapparel

A post shared by Love Me or Hate Me I AM BOBBY! (@kingbobbybrown) on

In the interview, the spouse of the late Whitney Houston explained, “I had a few moves that just was super. Plus, I was the first one in Orchard Park to do the moonwalk.”

The singer claimed it was his signature dance.

He said, “it was something that just killed the game once I brought it up the East Coast.”

Bobby said the move existed long before Motown 25 and he passed down the style to the King Of Pop himself.

Bobby said, “actually, I was the one that taught Michael how to do it.”

And how did Michael allegedly pick up on it?

According to Brown, there was a room in which all of the men were dancing in surrounded with mirrors.

And it was here where Michael noticed Brown doing the distinctive move.

He said, “we was poppin’, and he was watching us.”

He claimed Michael asked him what the move was.

Soon after, the soon-to-be King of Pop was doing the signature tactic all by himself.

Advertisement

And while Bobby claims he created the lunar sensation, he said it was Michael who perfected the signature dance. If you’re curious how Brown allegedly found about it, Bobby said a man in Alabama was doing a similar dance style at a party one time, and Brown was inspired by him.

Post Views: 0

Read more about Bobby Brown michael jackson

Advertisement

You may also like
Paris Jackson Shows Off Her New Chest Tattoo; Check Out How Cool It Is!
09/04/2017
Bobby Brown Drops Out Of Dancing With The Stars For This Reason
09/01/2017
Paris Jackson Remembers Her Father Michael On What Would Be His 59th Birthday
08/29/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *