Bobby Brown Claims He Taught Michael Jackson How To Moonwalk

Out of all the influence Michael Jackson, the legendary King of Pop, had on our culture, his most iconic move has to be the Moonwalk. No one else did anything like it, and it will forever go down in history as Jackson’s signature move.

However, someone close to the star is claiming he was the one who showed it to him.

According to Brown himself, MJ’s secret style is owed to him.

In a conversation with Shawn Setaro from The Cipher, the frontman from New Edition revealed it was him who inspired Michael to perfect the signature hovering dance move.

Jill Scott & Robert Glasper bound at Hollywood Bowl #SportyRich @617mikebiv @sportyrichapparel A post shared by Love Me or Hate Me I AM BOBBY! (@kingbobbybrown) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

In the interview, the spouse of the late Whitney Houston explained, “I had a few moves that just was super. Plus, I was the first one in Orchard Park to do the moonwalk.”

The singer claimed it was his signature dance.

He said, “it was something that just killed the game once I brought it up the East Coast.”

Bobby said the move existed long before Motown 25 and he passed down the style to the King Of Pop himself.

Bobby said, “actually, I was the one that taught Michael how to do it.”

And how did Michael allegedly pick up on it?

According to Brown, there was a room in which all of the men were dancing in surrounded with mirrors.

And it was here where Michael noticed Brown doing the distinctive move.

He said, “we was poppin’, and he was watching us.”

He claimed Michael asked him what the move was.

Soon after, the soon-to-be King of Pop was doing the signature tactic all by himself.

Advertisement

And while Bobby claims he created the lunar sensation, he said it was Michael who perfected the signature dance. If you’re curious how Brown allegedly found about it, Bobby said a man in Alabama was doing a similar dance style at a party one time, and Brown was inspired by him.