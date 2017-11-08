Bob Saget Gets Engaged To Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget is getting married again! The 61-year-old comedian who is best known for his comedic routines, as well as his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, revealed on Wednesday that he got engaged to Kelly Rizzo.

Saget and his soon-to-be-wife announced the news today after they started dating nearly two years ago. Saget posted on his Instagram a photo of the pair hanging out with friends at a restaurant along with the producer of Seinfeld, George Shapiro.

Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory. 🥂💍 A post shared by Kelly Rizzo (@eattravelrock) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:18am PST

In the photograph, he captioned it with, “love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary George Shapiro and Katie Killean and of course my gal, Kelly.”

He added that “in case” his fans wonder, he and Kelly are engaged and will be happy together. Today, Kelly posted a photo of herself holding an oyster while sporting a large diamond engagement ring.

She rhetorically asked the question, “Who needs pearls?” Saget was formerly married to Sherri Kramer in 1982 and stayed together for fifteen years until 1997.

They share three daughters including, Jennifer Belle, Lara Melanie, and Aubrey. Rizzo said to the Michigan Avenue magazine that herself and Saget met through a friend back in 2015.

She claimed that she “doesn’t see him” as Danny Tanner, but rather regards him merely as “Bobby,” her love.

The announcement of their engagement comes after Saget’s co-star, John Stamos, proposed to his girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh, at an outing at Disneyland following a year of dating. It will be the second marriage for John as well who married Rebecca Romijn but then divorced.