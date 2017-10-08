Bob Corker’s Ex-Friend Donald Trump’s White House Is An Adult Daycare Center, He Claims

This is how low the political discourse has gotten in the country.

Senator Bob Corker slammed President Donald Trump by claiming that the White House is now comparable to an adult daycare center.

Earlier today, the Tennessee senator tweeted: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

The comments from the Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee has ignited a Twitter war between the two politicians.

Mr. Trump, who first attacked the respected member of the GOP, falsely stated that Corker is forced into retirement because he declined to endorse him for re-election next year.

The former reality star and billionaire wrote: “Senator Bob Corker “begged” me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said “NO” and he dropped out (said he could not win without…”

POTUS added: “..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said “NO THANKS.” He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!”

And in his final tweet (for now) on the matter, he shared: “…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn’t have the guts to run!”

As stated above, Corker and several of his staff members have denied that he ever asked Mr. Trump for his support. This is where the story gets downright crazy.

Less than 75 hours ago, Trump placed a phone call to Corker where he begged him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election.

Get this; Trump even promised to campaign for Corker if he decided to be a candidate.

Many political pundits believe that Trump lashed out at Corker because he helped former President Barack Obama obtain the Iran deal back in April 2015.

Trump hopes to kill the deal as he marches on with his plans to undo Obama’s legacy.

Additionally, unlike other Republicans who remain silent whenever Trump causes controversies, Corker has been very vocal.

In August, he took on Trump for his strange response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

He said: “The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful.”

Corker has one defender in this twitter mess, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told NBC’s Meet the Press: “I enjoy working with Sen. Corker. I think it is going to be fun to work with him, especially now that he is not running for re-election because I think it sort of unleashes him to do whatever ― and say whatever ― he wants to say. But I do not think we are that close to chaos anyway.”

American voters want their leaders off twitter and taking care of business.