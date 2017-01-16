Bob Beckel Returns To ‘The Five’ On Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel’s Five is back, and so is Bob Beckel. It was a big surprise for fans of the afternoon gabfest on FOX to see the fiery Democrat back on on the show because when he left in 2015, it was done in a very brutal manner. Beckel was one of the original hosts of the talk show when it launched in 2011, but after undergoing back surgery two years ago, he refused to return to work.

Advertisement

Back then, Bill Shine, who was the network’s executive vice president of programming, said they had attempted to move heaven and earth to convince him to stay on FOX, and he still declined.

Shine said: “We tried to work with Bob for months, but we couldn’t hold The Five hostage to one man’s personal issues.”

Mr. Beckel moved to CNN where he appeared as a commentator on various shows including “CNN Tonight” with Don Lemon and on “Anderson Cooper 360°.”

Now that Rupert Murdoch is back in charge, he took it upon himself to get the political analyst back on “The Five.” This afternoon, the tough-talking pundit received a warm welcome from his co-hosts – Eric Bolling, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Greg Gutfeld, and Dana Perino – whom all were amazed by his weight loss. The former political operative confirmed that he had lost 35 pounds since having surgery.

The “I Should Be Dead: My Life Surviving Politics, TV, and Addiction” author said that he was thrilled to be on the network. He shared: “Oh, I missed you a lot. And I missed the audience too. Let me say one thing. I got thousands of letters and other things from people out there. I’ve got to thank you.”

The liberal analyst and commentator wasted no time and took a shot at Guilfoyle by reminding her that Donald Trump declined to hire her as his press secretary. Bolling gave Beckel a Trump button, and he was asked, which network had better green food, CNN or Fox.

He replied by: “You know I was told not to mention CNN. Thanks, Greg, for putting me in a box like that.”

Advertisement

Are you happy to see Beckel back on Fox News as a co-host of “The Five?” Will you miss Juan Williams?