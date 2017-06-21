Blue Ivy Wants To Help Beyonce And Jay Z Choose Names For The Twins

Jay Z and Beyonce are definitely one of the most popular couple at the moment, after the singer gave birth to baby twins, who brought a lot of joy to their family!

However, they’re not the only ones who are thrilled with the newborns, as Blue Ivy, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, is also delighted that she will now be the big sister and doesn’t mind losing her status as the ‘only child’ at all.

According to an insider, she’s now working alongside her famous parents, to come up with the names for the little ones. Now ain’t she a cutie?

The source also revealed that over the past few days, little Blue Ivy kept her mommy company in the hospital and kept saying that she can’t wait to go home with the babies and play with them.

After all, it should take a few more days until the Carter family will be together, at home. Multiple reports claim that the twins are currently dealing with some minor health issues, which should be resolved soon, while others claim that Beyonce actually gave birth prematurely.

No matter what problems little ones might have, we really can’t blame Blue Ivy for being excited to take them home and start dealing with her big sister responsibilities.

Hopefully, everything will be ok and Beyonce and Jay Z will finally let us know the names they have picked for their twins.

Oh, and we’re so eagerly waiting to see the first pictures! We’re convinced that they look much better than the ones Jimmy Kimmel talked about a few days ago.

Most likely, the couple will pick a magazine, which will have exclusive rights to the photos. On the other side, we won’t be surprised if they do it through the social media and will ‘break’ the Internet…