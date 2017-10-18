Blake Shelton’s Girlfriend Gwen Stefani Regrets Putting Baby Plans On Pause

Gwen Stefani is very regretful for hurting Blake Shelton by hitting pause on their baby plans.

It has been several months of trial and error for The Voice coaches who are determined to have a baby together.

#gwenstefani out in LA yesterday 💛👏🏻 A post shared by Gwen and Blake (@gwenandblakeig) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

It is claimed that the pair has been trying the natural way since late 2015 or early 2016 to make their baby dream come true.

Sometimes in the spring of 2017, the No Doubt diva told the country singer that she wanted to hit pause on their plan.

The mother of three pulled back because she was feeling too much pressure and stress to conceive a fourth child.

A source close to the singer recently revealed that she wished she never told Shelton she no longer wanted to have a baby because the news broke his heart even if he pretended to be “cool” with the idea.

A family friend went on to say: “She is determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it does not matter if they adopt or get a surrogate. Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her. So she is trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

The pair has now turned to IVF treatments hoping to have a baby girl.

The insider shared: “It would be a perfect time for Gwen to have Blake be the father of her next child because her kids currently accept Blake as a family. Gwen wanted it to be fluent and normal with the kids and Blake before she was going even to try to get pregnant and she now feels that Blake is family and her kids love him. So it would be a perfect time if they got pregnant.”

Over the weekend, Stefani and her boys were spotted in Los Angeles where she worked hard to hide her belly which started the rumor that she might be already pregnant.

A family friend claimed: “If Gwen IS pregnant, or [gets] pregnant soon, it seems Blake would be perfectly fine with it because he is not in any apparent stress around friends anytime family talk is brought up. He actually welcomes the discussion. If anyone brings up if he would like to be a father, he looks at it fondly and speaks about how it would be a blessing. But he also is keeping things close to his vest when it comes to confirming anything, and at the same time he does not deny it either.”

If she is, well, congrats to the couple.