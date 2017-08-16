Blake Shelton’s Girlfriend Gwen Stefani Might Be Pregnant With His First Child – Photos Sparked Rumors

Gwen Stefani is pregnant with Blake Shelton’s first child, according to rumors based on a loose-fitting dress.

Over the weekend, Stefani was pictured exiting a church with her son – Zuma – in sunny California.

The singer was wearing a black Free People dress that appeared one size too big.

Two well-known media outlets shared the photos and claimed a source close to the pop star stated that at the age of 47; she is expecting her fourth child.

According to an insider, since the lovebirds started dating in 2015, they agreed that they wanted to have a baby together.

Via X17, the family friend revealed some personal details about the couple.

The pal said the No Doubt diva is a true believer in Jesus Christ and is not using any form of contraceptives.

The chatty person shared: “Gwen and Blake have been trying to get pregnant ever since they began dating. She is very religious and leaving it all up to God. Given her age, they have never used birth control and just figure if it happens it happens. She really wants Blake to have the experience of being a dad, and even though he is a father figure to her boys, she wants him to have one of his own.”

#gwenstefani and the birthday 🎉 boy #Zuma A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Another source talked to a well-known media outlet and said the couple has yet to announce the baby news to her friends and family.

The person said: “If Gwen is pregnant, she is keeping it quiet for now, but nobody would be surprised if she was. Gwen is made no secret of how much she would love to have a baby with Blake, and they have not been using any contraception. Obviously, given Gwen’s age, it is a lot tougher for her to get pregnant naturally — but she is incredibly fit, eats really healthily, and has never had any fertility issues, so it is definitely not out of the question.”

😍🌺❤️ In love with this #freepeople dress #gwenstefani wore to church today. A post shared by Gwen Stefani News (@gwensnews) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

The insider added: “Blake has always wanted to be a dad, and it is something they have been talking about pretty much from the start of seeing each other. Blake and Gwen decided to try and get pregnant naturally, but if that did not happen, they were willing to try IVF, and if that did not work then they agreed that they would explore surrogacy.”

Some people say Shelton’s ladylove is not expecting, she was maybe feeling the heat and opted for something flowy to beat it.