Blake Shelton’s Girlfriend Gwen Stefani Flaunts Diamond Ring And Sparks Engagement Rumors

Did Blake Shelton finally give Gwen Stefani the engagement ring that she has been dreaming off?

According to reports, the mom of three was spotted out and about looking fabulous as always wearing different pieces of jewelry, including a massive bling on her ring finger.

The Voice coach made sure to run her fingers through her hair as photographers snapped pictures away.

So, will the lovers be announcing their engagement soon?

A family friend had the following to say: “Nope, Gwen and Blake are not engaged, not yet at least. That was not a diamond engagement ring on Gwen‘s finger recently but simply a fashion statement, some jewelry she decided to wear, it was no big deal. Not only is she not engaged, but she is also definitely not pregnant, not that she is of aware of at least. A pregnancy would be a sweet surprise for the pair, and after they tell the family about the bundle of joy, friends and fans will know soon after that.”

Another #gwenstefani pic 💛from Monday. A post shared by Gwen and Blake (@gwenandblakeig) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

The person claimed that the pop music singer is hoping that it happens soon and added: “Gwen is not one to keep secrets for long. She loves Blake, and same can be said about any engagement. There is no secret engagement with Blake. The couple is very much in love, and as soon as he pops the question, Gwen will be sharing the news with the whole world, so stay tuned!”

It has also been confirmed that the pair is working on a baby.

Stefani is determined more than ever to give the country music star his first child.

The friend shared: “They are very committed to one another, and this is a forever thing. However, more important to them right now is having a baby together.”

The chatty pal had the following to say: “Gwen would love nothing more than to give Blake his first child. Blake is dying to be a father. He loves Gwen’s kids, [which has] made him realize he could be a good father.”

Advertisement

The two entertainers have been good at keeping fans guessing when it comes to the state of their relationship.