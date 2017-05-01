Blake Shelton’s Ex Miranda Lambert Tries To Make Him Jealous By Flaunting Engagement With 30 Y.O. Boy-Toy!

Blake Shelton’s ex, Miranda Lambert decided to break her “no contact” rule with the country crooner just to tell him that she is about to get married again!

Advertisement

According to one source close to the former couple, ever since their divorce, Miranda just refused to even speak with the man.

“But she’s happy to hit him with the news that she’s fully ready to replace him!” added the insider.

The 33 years old singer has also been showing off her much younger, 30 years old boy-toy Anderson East every time they are in front of a camera.

In April, Miranda showed up at the Academy of Country Music Awards with Anderson on her arm, and it looked like she was ready to walk down the aisle right then and there. The star wore a gorgeous bridal-like white gown at the event, apparently hinting at her engagement.

Source: pinterest.com

What made Lambert even happier was the fact that Blake’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani was unable to attend the event, which meant he walked the red carpet alone while she flaunted her young man.

Sources revealed that Miranda was offended Blake hooked up with The Voice co-judge Gwen Stefani shortly after their divorce. Ever since she completely iced him out.

“It infuriated Miranda that Blake started dating this gorgeous pop star before the ink was dry on their divorce papers,” the insider stated.

As revenge, Miranda hurried to start a relationship with East in December of 2015, just five months after she split from Shelton.

Advertisement

What do you think of the unusual pair? Let us know by writing a comment down below!