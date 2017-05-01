FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
chrissy teigen amy schumer jimmy kimmel ellen degeneres NeNe Leakes adam lind blac chyna La La Anthony meghan king edmonds jonathan cheban brooke wehr christina el moussa al roker megyn kelly selena gomez gwyneth paltrow priyanka chopra khloe kardashian amber portwood kendall jenner Tamar Braxton
Home » Entertainment

Blake Shelton’s Ex Miranda Lambert Tries To Make Him Jealous By Flaunting Engagement With 30 Y.O. Boy-Toy!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/01/2017
2
1.9K Views
0


Miranda Lamber and Anderson EastSource: tasteofcountry.com

Blake Shelton’s ex, Miranda Lambert decided to break her “no contact” rule with the country crooner just to tell him that she is about to get married again!

Advertisement

According to one source close to the former couple, ever since their divorce, Miranda just refused to even speak with the man.

“But she’s happy to hit him with the news that she’s fully ready to replace him!” added the insider.

The 33 years old singer has also been showing off her much younger, 30 years old boy-toy Anderson East every time they are in front of a camera.

In April, Miranda showed up at the Academy of Country Music Awards with Anderson on her arm, and it looked like she was ready to walk down the aisle right then and there. The star wore a gorgeous bridal-like white gown at the event, apparently hinting at her engagement.

miranda lambert and anderson eastSource: pinterest.com

What made Lambert even happier was the fact that Blake’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani was unable to attend the event, which meant he walked the red carpet alone while she flaunted her young man.

Sources revealed that Miranda was offended Blake hooked up with The Voice co-judge Gwen Stefani shortly after their divorce. Ever since she completely iced him out.

“It infuriated Miranda that Blake started dating this gorgeous pop star before the ink was dry on their divorce papers,” the insider stated.

As revenge, Miranda hurried to start a relationship with East in December of 2015, just five months after she split from Shelton.

Advertisement

What do you think of the unusual pair? Let us know by writing a comment down below!

Post Views: 1,934

Read more about blake shelton gwen stefani miranda lambert the voice

You may also like
Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Work Together To Put Pressure On NBC For New ‘The Voice’ Contracts
04/30/2017
Gwen Stefani Ruptures Her Eardrum In Freak Accident – Will She Ever Sing Again?
04/29/2017
Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Fighting Over His Overbearing ‘Me’ Time – Report
04/27/2017
Read Next
2 Comments

JD
05/02/2017 at 6:51 pm
Reply

Anderson East Is a gifted and amazing artist.


ken underwood
05/02/2017 at 8:02 am
Reply

I think there is a lot of drama with Miranda and she should keep her life under raps till she is married to whoever. Who is this man Anderson East he looks like he is still in diapers and a mama’s boy. Time to grow up Anderson and quit tagging along holding on the skirts and dresses of a woman. Grow up little man. I think it’s time you moved along on your own now.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *