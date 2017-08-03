Blake Shelton Wants To Get A Romantic Tattoo For Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not going anywhere, and he is ready to prove that she has become a permanent part of his life. He has the most romantic plan – he wants to get a tattoo for her!

Blake is thinking about getting Gwen something more permanent than an engagement ring.

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

The country singer plans on commemorating his epic love for Gwen with a tattoo. An insider knows more about how he came up with the idea and what exactly he plans on doing.

‘Blake’s never liked the tattoo he has on his forearm, he always says it’s ugly,’ said the source.

Now, the singer plans to do something about the deer tracks and barbed wire ink.

‘He’s talked about covering it up for a while and the only reason he hasn’t is he can never decide on a design. But he’s working on it, sketching ideas has turned into a little hobby for him. Now he’s trying to figure out a way to work a tribute to Gwen into the new design.’

He doesn’t want just any old tattoo and he is not going to settle for something boring, according to the same source.

Her initials would be the most obvious thing that he could do, but he wants something that will be more meaningful than that.

Behind the scenes @Revlon photoshoot #MetallicMatte. ⚡✨⚡ Smells like cupcakes #ad A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Blake plans on doing something more romantic because he really is the most romantic man.

Advertisement

We really can’t wait to see what he will come up with. And if he will indeed get a tattoo, then it means that a proposal is not at all far away because nothing can more permanent and beautiful than that. For now, we think it is a great idea that he commemorates Gwen in such a way.