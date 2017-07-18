Blake Shelton Wants To Be A Father Figure For Gwen Stefani’s Three Sons Even If They Split In The Future

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are growing closer than ever before, and the country music star is slowly becoming a real father figure for the No Doubt lead singer’s three sons – 3-year-old Apollo, Zuma, 8, and Kingston, 11.

He has taken them to Oklahoma on spring break where they discovered many things about nature. There was some fishing, hunting, and other activities.

This summer is no different, and the clan has many fun plans lined up for the upcoming weeks. Moreover, now, there is more information coming out about the dynamic in this family.

Mr. Shelton has promised the boys that he will always be there for them no matter what happens to his relationship with their mother.

A source explained: “She was not going to allow them to get hurt at any cost, so it took her time to trust Blake completely. She honestly feels like she will be with Blake for the rest of her life till death do they part. However, what gives her, even more, peace is that Blake has vowed to her that he will always be a father figure to the boys no matter what happens to them. He told her that even if she decides to get up, dump him and break his heart, he will always be there for the boys. He loves them just like he loves Gwen.”

This is a huge commitment that some people say Shelton might not be able to honor if he splits from the “Hollaback Girl” singer.

Fans are hoping that they will find a way to stay together for a very long time, so the children do not face another major disappointment.

The kids already had to deal with their parents’ divorce in 2015, so if Shelton left them, it would be a big blow.

Moreover, the fact that the twosome is not ready to walk down the aisle adds another level of uncertainty.

A source added: “When they are married, people will know immediately. When it comes to marriage, it might take a little time before that happens. There are many reasons why they are waiting, and one of the main reasons is that Gwen would like Apollo to be a little older so he can appreciate and understand things more. She wants all the kids to be on board and old enough to know that Blake will be their stepfather and that it will be forever.”

It will be interesting to know how Gavin Rossdale feels about all of this.