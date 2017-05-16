Blake Shelton Spoiled Gwen Stefani On Mother’s Day – Is He Rehearsing For A Wedding Proposal?

Blake Shelton gave Gwen Stefani a moment to remember for Mother’s Day, and many are saying that it is his way of preparing for another big day – a wedding proposal.

According to sources, Shelton made sure that Stefani had a perfect Sunday because he views her as one the best and most hardworking mothers in the industry.

The blonde beauty makes time for her three boys – Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 – no matter how hectic her schedule might be.

She juggles her musical career, being on “The Voice,” her fashion brand, and being present for her children.

Shelton adores the boys, and they are very close to him – which is why he teamed up with them to surprise Miss Stefani with a day filled with beautiful gifts and love.

A spy close to the couple said Stefani was treated like a queen and it all started with a sweet breakfast in bed.

The mom of three received her favorite delicacies including chocolate and dry fruits.

#glam w @1maryphillips @marielwashere @officialdanilohair #somuchfun #thanku!!! Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 16, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Moreover, no Mother’s Day is complete without flowers. Unable to pick the right bouquet, Shelton and the boys went for a variety of flowers and baskets.

The source had the following to say about Stefani’s awesome day: “Blake [Shelton] spoiled Gwen [Stefani] during a sweet romantic Mother’s Day weekend.”

The snitch said Stefani was touched and overwhelmed with emotions by the beautiful gestures.

The same person shared: “He showered her with flowers, chocolate, and affection. Blake and her kids got together to surprise Gwen with breakfast in bed. They made her pancakes and pampered her the entire weekend. Gwen was surprised, overwhelmed and loving every minute of her awesome Mother’s Day with her kids and her man. She thought it was perfect.”

Shelton might be inspired by what he achieved on Sunday for his next big move – it is believed that before the end of the year he will ask Stefani to become his bride.