Blake Shelton Shares Heartbreaking Message For His Brother On The Anniversary Of His Tragic Death; Check Out His Sad Post

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/14/2017
Blake Shelton Shares Heartbreaking Message For His Brother On The Anniversary Of His Tragic Death; Check Out His Sad Post

Blake Shelton took to Twitter on November 13 to share a sad message to his late brother who passed away 27 years ago. Take a look at his sweet words.

Blake posted some heartwarming words on Twitter about his brother, Richie, who passed away in a car accident 27 years ago.

 

He explained that he was only 14 years old when his brother died, but the event changed his life forever and made him realize that life is precious.

The post can be understood by all his followers who have lost someone and proves that no matter how much time goes by, those we lose are never forgotten.

Blake also expressed how he misses Richie, and it’s incredibly touching.

He is not afraid at all to share some parts of his personal life and has done so on many occasions.

On a happier note, Blake also posted a birthday tweet about his lady love, Gwen Stefani, in which he begged her not break his heart. According to sources, these two might consider eloping.

Blake has an amazing relationship with Gwen’s three sons, and he is often seen taking them out on fishing trips and other fun activities.

 

THATs how we celebrate a new record Nashville!! #TexomaShore 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on

The family is definitely a crucial element to Blake, so it’s really no surprise that he expresses his feelings publicly.

Blake released his new album called Texoma Shore, on November 3 and like many of his previous albums, it’s been getting great reviews.

The album’s songs are inspired by those closest to him and some are even calling it his most autobiographical work yet. We are sending to Blake and his family warm wishes as they think about Richie.

