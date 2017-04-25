Blake Shelton Says He Understands People Who Think He Is Out Of Gwen Stefani’s League!

Blake Shelton has admitted that he totally understands why some fans are very surprised someone like Gwen Stefani agreed to date him.

The two singers met for the first time on The Voice in 2015 while they were coaching. Now they are members of the judging panel and in a serious relationship!

“In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their heads around why Gwen would want to be with me,” Shelton stated, adding that he doesn’t blame them!

“You’re crazy, you’re crazy!” Stefani responded.

When asked if they believe media’s attention has died down considering they’ve been together for such a long time, Shelton said he believes it hasn’t mellowed down at all but he and Gwen did become numb to it, and they don’t give stories about them any attention anymore.

The country crooner also added that they still see a lot of fake news about them, be it that they are secretly married or are expecting twins, in a fake relationship, or that he eats meat behind her back, to name just a few.

“Every single one of those things is true,” Adam Levine quipped in jokingly.

At the beginning of this season of The Voice Gwen admitted she was nervous to return to the judging panel alongside her lover.

“I was like, ‘This is going to be weird!'” she said. “But, you know, the show is so real. All it is is us just being there and being us. So, it’s been really fun.”

Just for fun, the two like to be very competitive with each other on the show and the fans love it! Not to mention, their PDA brings in quite a lot of audience members!

