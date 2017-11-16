Blake Shelton Says He Is Now The Hotter One In His Relationship With Gwen Stefani!

After the country crooner won the title of the ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ Blake Shelton joked that he is now an ever bigger sex-symbol than his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani! While stopping by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the man sarcastically claimed that now, his relationship dynamics with Gwen will have to change considering he’s in the same category with other hunks such as Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth, and Dwayne Johnson.

‘I feel bad for Gwen. She’s been in the spotlight and this symbol of beauty, and now this….It is going to be humbling for her. But I think she has got a big enough heart. She can do it,’ Shelton told Ellen, obviously suggesting that his new title might be a big weight on his significant other’s shoulders.

But of course, the singer was just kidding around as he can definitely admit that his lady love outshines his ‘beauty’ any day!

Meanwhile, it looks like Stefani has been seeing Blake as the hottest man in the word for a long time already.

‘I guess I have been kissing the #sexiestmanalive all this time. I knew that already!’ the singer tweeted.

According to an insider, however, for Gwen, not his physical appearance makes Blake the hottest man alive but his sense of humor and how good he is with her kids.

