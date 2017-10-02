FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
celine dion blake shelton demi lovato maddie ziegler lady gaga miley cyrus beyonce harry styles billy ray cyrus justin bieber jennifer lopez lisa bloom cardi b r. kelly taylor swift 21 Savage nicki minaj usher charles bradley jay-z aaron carter fergie janet jackson
Home » Music

Blake Shelton Packs On PDA With Gwen Stefani Onstage Celebrating The Opening Of New Restaurant

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/02/2017
1
14.2K Views
8


Blake Shelton Packs On PDA With Gwen Stefani Onstage Celebrating The Opening Of New RestaurantSource: billboard.com

Blake Shelton is always showering Gwen Stefani with affection. He sweetly kissed her on stage after performing on September 30. They were celebrating his epic new business venture.

The chemistry between Gwen and Blake is still off the charts as we could see in their PDA-filled performance in his home state of Oklahoma on October 1.

 

While he was taking the stage, he kissed his leading lady’s cheek at the opening of his new restaurant and live music venue, Ole Red in Tishomingo.

Gwen was smiling all this time as she belted out the lyrics to their song while getting the crowd on their feet.

Before his highly anticipated performance, Blake revealed what inspired him to begin this business venture!

‘The only thing that’s really in it for me is to have a place to anytime I feel like it I can come in here and pull up a stool and play some country music,’ he told News OK.

‘I gotta have something like that, but it’s a bigger plan than that. I mean, this is all about this community, and I’m excited about it,’ Blake added.

While talking to the crowd in between singles, Blake also spoke about when they were first ‘starting to hang out together and…mess around.’

 

Thank you Tish!!! #Home @oleredtish

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on

When the cheering began, Gwen blushed, and he added, ‘You know, texting each other.’

The happy couple has already been serving their fans with some holiday cheer, recently teaming up for a sugary sweet duet titled ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ from her upcoming album.

Advertisement

Blake and Gwen seem to be getting pretty serious since her boys adore him as well and they love watching him judge on The Voice. Blake and Gwen also have some big premiere plans together.

Post Views: 14,164

Read more about blake shelton gwen stefani

Advertisement

You may also like
Blake Shelton Embarrasses Gwen Stefani Onstage By Talking About When They First Started To ‘Mess Around’ With Each Other
10/01/2017
Blake Shelton Talks Luke Bryan Joining American Idol, Disses Him: ‘I Love Luke Like A Brother But He’s Really Dumb!’
09/30/2017
Gwen Stefani Ends Pregnancy Rumors By Flaunting Flat Stomach On Stage With Blake Shelton Who Could Not Stop Sharing Too Much Information About Their Relationship
09/30/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Barbara Barrow
10/02/2017 at 9:40 am
Reply

Congratulations Blake and Gwen. I hope you will have a lifetime of love.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *