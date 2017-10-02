Blake Shelton Packs On PDA With Gwen Stefani Onstage Celebrating The Opening Of New Restaurant

Blake Shelton is always showering Gwen Stefani with affection. He sweetly kissed her on stage after performing on September 30. They were celebrating his epic new business venture.

The chemistry between Gwen and Blake is still off the charts as we could see in their PDA-filled performance in his home state of Oklahoma on October 1.

While he was taking the stage, he kissed his leading lady’s cheek at the opening of his new restaurant and live music venue, Ole Red in Tishomingo.

Gwen was smiling all this time as she belted out the lyrics to their song while getting the crowd on their feet.

Before his highly anticipated performance, Blake revealed what inspired him to begin this business venture!

‘The only thing that’s really in it for me is to have a place to anytime I feel like it I can come in here and pull up a stool and play some country music,’ he told News OK.

‘I gotta have something like that, but it’s a bigger plan than that. I mean, this is all about this community, and I’m excited about it,’ Blake added.

While talking to the crowd in between singles, Blake also spoke about when they were first ‘starting to hang out together and…mess around.’

Thank you Tish!!! #Home @oleredtish A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

When the cheering began, Gwen blushed, and he added, ‘You know, texting each other.’

The happy couple has already been serving their fans with some holiday cheer, recently teaming up for a sugary sweet duet titled ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ from her upcoming album.

Advertisement

Blake and Gwen seem to be getting pretty serious since her boys adore him as well and they love watching him judge on The Voice. Blake and Gwen also have some big premiere plans together.