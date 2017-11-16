Blake Shelton Named The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ — And The Internet Cannot Believe It!

As unbelievable as it sounds, Blake Shelton just landed the title of “Sexiest Man Alive” – and the internet still can’t believe it happened. With previous winners including the likes of Brad Pitt, Patrick Swayze, and Harrison Ford, how did everyone react to Shelton’s latest claim to fame?

According to The New Daily, the internet was in mass confusion after People magazine announced Shelton as the “Sexiest Man Alive.” Most people on social media couldn’t believe that Shelton won the title and some mentioned other candidates that could have been crowned, including Charlie Hunnam. As a comparison, last year’s “Sexiest Man Alive” was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Trump is President. Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. Snooki better start planning her Nobel Prize speech. — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) November 15, 2017

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” There comes a time when one can no longer stand by quietly as our society chooses a dangerously unqualified man. So today, I break my silence to ask… Blake Shelton? Really? — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 16, 2017

The Wrap reports that even a few celebrities poked fun at Shelton on social media. Ex-governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, told fans that he expected to win the award and was deeply upset when People named Shelton instead. Others were simply mystified as to why Blake Shelton was even considered for the title.

In a world blessed with Jason Momoa, how was Blake Shelton determined to be the sexiest man alive?? pic.twitter.com/8YjNFBdJkO — ✨Panser✨ (@TradeChat) November 16, 2017

Blake Shelton was named sexiest man alive? My condolences, I didn't realize so many men had passed away last night. #BlakeShelton — Nolan Ross (@Nrossbsb1) November 16, 2017

While most of the responses were made in good fun, Urban Daddy slammed Shelton for being nominated as the world’s sexiest man. After all, not only are there other viable options on the market – including Ryan Gosling, Idris Elba, and Cole Sprouse – but Shelton is largely unknown outside of the United States.

Sexier than Blake Shelton pic.twitter.com/0skr4pHwPB — Ben Kuchera (@BenKuchera) November 16, 2017

Blake Shelton being chosen as People’s Sexiest Man Alive is more mind boggling than when Bradley Cooper got it over Ryan Gosling in 2011 😒🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ — Nina P.H. (@lefancygeek) November 16, 2017

For his part, Shelton completely agreed with the general consensus and poked fun at himself for being awarded the title. In the interview with People, Shelton predicted that the general public would be upset with the award and that they must have run out of viable options. He also revealed that his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, convinced him to take the title and that he was going to enjoy it until somebody else receives it next year.

Shelton is currently one of the coaches on NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice. He is most known for his country music hits, including tracks like “God Gave Me You.” He has been dating Stefani for the past two years, and she was just as surprised as everyone else when People announced the news. Of course, she also teased that she knew all along that Blake Shelton was a great pick.