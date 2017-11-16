FREE NEWSLETTER
Blake Shelton Named The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ — And The Internet Cannot Believe It!

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/16/2017
Blake Shelton Named The 'Sexiest Man Alive' — And The Internet Cannot Believe It!Source: Yahoo

As unbelievable as it sounds, Blake Shelton just landed the title of “Sexiest Man Alive” – and the internet still can’t believe it happened. With previous winners including the likes of Brad Pitt, Patrick Swayze, and Harrison Ford, how did everyone react to Shelton’s latest claim to fame?

According to The New Daily, the internet was in mass confusion after People magazine announced Shelton as the “Sexiest Man Alive.” Most people on social media couldn’t believe that Shelton won the title and some mentioned other candidates that could have been crowned, including Charlie Hunnam. As a comparison, last year’s “Sexiest Man Alive” was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Wrap reports that even a few celebrities poked fun at Shelton on social media. Ex-governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, told fans that he expected to win the award and was deeply upset when People named Shelton instead. Others were simply mystified as to why Blake Shelton was even considered for the title.

 

While most of the responses were made in good fun, Urban Daddy slammed Shelton for being nominated as the world’s sexiest man. After all, not only are there other viable options on the market – including Ryan Gosling, Idris Elba, and Cole Sprouse – but Shelton is largely unknown outside of the United States.

For his part, Shelton completely agreed with the general consensus and poked fun at himself for being awarded the title. In the interview with People, Shelton predicted that the general public would be upset with the award and that they must have run out of viable options. He also revealed that his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, convinced him to take the title and that he was going to enjoy it until somebody else receives it next year.

Shelton is currently one of the coaches on NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice. He is most known for his country music hits, including tracks like “God Gave Me You.” He has been dating Stefani for the past two years, and she was just as surprised as everyone else when People announced the news. Of course, she also teased that she knew all along that Blake Shelton was a great pick.

Ja bru
11/16/2017 at 8:16 am
The problem with Society today is because being sexy has not to do with looks and has to do with your inside your actions and how you think so get over it people just because you look good on the outside doesn’t mean you’re beautiful on the inside and that’s what counts because your looks on the outside will eventually go even when you get plastic surgery you look more of a fool than you would if you would have just aged.


