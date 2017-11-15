FREE NEWSLETTER
Blake Shelton Named People’s 2017 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’; Check Out The Hot Cover

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/15/2017
Blake Shelton Named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'; Check Out The Hot Cover

Blake Shelton has just been named ‘People’ magazine’s 2017 ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’ He is on the cover of the new issue. Check it out!

We are pretty sure that Gwen Stefani couldn’t agree more with this, as her boyfriend Blake has been named 2017’s People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

 

Blake looked terrific on the new cover which showed off his lovely hair and dreamy blue eyes.

The news leaked early in the evening when Blake posted the cover to his Twitter account and The Voice host Carson Daly congratulated him during the show’s November 14 telecast.

Blake was shocked when approached about the title, telling the magazine, ‘That y’all must be running out of people. Like, Wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.’

He credited GF Gwen with humbly accepting the big honor.

‘She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.’

Gwen was asked about it before the news dropped.

‘What? Oh my god, well they got that right!’ she told Access Hollywood. ‘Wow, I knew I was on to something. Wow, I’m going to look really good huh? I already had scored, but now I really scored,’ she continued.

 

#TexomaShore @pandora 🍻🍻🍻 🎥: @jeffjohnsonimages

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on

Blake finally gets to brag to his fellow The Voice judge Adam Levine who got the honor back in 2013.

‘I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,’ Blake told the mag.

‘As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.’

Blake’s album Texhoma Shore just dropped on November 3, and everyone loves it obviously. This good news came right after Blake posted a heartbreaking message on social media about his brother who died when he was young.

