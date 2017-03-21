Blake Shelton Might Propose To Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’

A video of Blake Shelton teasing about a Gwen Stefani proposal during an episode of The Voice has fans going aww.

This week, a video of the show’s coaches’ outtakes was released on the Internet, and it has gone viral because of its silly content.

The clip opens with Alicia Keys giving Adam Levine hugs and kisses because he was jealous of the romance that exists between Stefani and Shelton.

The funny montage continued with a hilarious conversation between Stefani and Shelton where the country star was lamenting about the fact that she has beaten him several times in the past.

A playful Shelton told his colleagues: “That’s the third time you’ve beaten me.”

He went to say that women are winning on the reality show because of their physique.

However, the real pearl came courtesy of Miss Keys who made the following suggestion to Shelton: “What about, like, a proposal on the show?”

To everyone’s surprises, Shelton loved the idea and turned to Stefani and asked her if she would agree to it.

He said: “Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?”

Stefani let out a huge laugh and replied: “that would be my dream come true!”

The cute proposal joke has many wondering, will it actually happen on air?

For the past days, many sources have come out of the woodwork to say that the lovers are seriously thinking about marriage.

There is even a wild claim making its way on the Internet saying that the pair might adopt a baby girl together.

Advertisement

While the story was debunked by so-called close sources to the couple, celebrities always go the extra length to keep the news of them adopting or being pregnant a secret as long as possible.