Blake Shelton Keeps Gwen Stefani Near Him Even When He Is Away Filming ‘The Voice’ Season 13

Blake Shelton will not miss Gwen Stefani too much on “The Voice” season 13 because she is constantly in touch with her cowboy.

Additionally, the pair finds that the time away from each other is beneficial to the No Doubt diva who is enjoying a nice family vacation with her three boys.

Shelton, his old friend, Adam Levine, will be teaming up with two new ladies – Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson – who are substituting for Stefani and R&B goddess Alicia Keys.

It was revealed that last week, the cast and crew of the singing reality show started filming and are having a great time discovering new talents.

A source close to the country star stated that he is getting along great with Cyrus and the Oscar winner and is not too sad about the situation.

Of course, he misses goofing and flirting with Stefani, but as entertainers and television personalities they have agreed to support and respect each other’s career even if it takes them miles apart.

The insider told a well-known publication: “Blake has been and will continue to work on The Voice for the rest of the week, and Gwen has let him do his thing.”

The tipster went on to reveal that Stefani is not heartbroken because she is enjoying her boys.

The family friend shared: “The workday is all day for Blake, and it is just giving Gwen time to herself and her kids.”

Gwen and her children – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and three-year-old Apollo – are currently spending time in California and enjoying the beautiful beaches.

The person shared: “He still texts her and is in contact, but it is not a big deal that they are a part for a bit. They are taking the temporary time away from each other as a good thing…They relish their own time as much as they relish their time together.”

The blended family is expected to reunite for a special Fourth of July in Oklahoma where they will go fishing, hunting, and camping.

The snitch claimed: “Blake wants to fly to Oklahoma with Gwen and her kids to his ranch for a good old fashioned country Fourth of July celebration. He hopes to take everyone to the Tishomingo Fourth of July Parade near his ranch before going back to his place for a classic American barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers and soda pop for the kids.”

Will you miss Shelton and Stefani’s PDA on the show? Do you think the country star will pop the question soon?