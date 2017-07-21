Blake Shelton Is Planning An Amazing Country-Themed Party For Gwen Stefani’s Son Zuma’s Birthday

Blake Shelton is planning a grand party for Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma’s 9th birthday. You can get all the fresh details for the upcoming bash below.

Blake loves his girlfriend so much that he is putting tons of work and effort for Zuma’s upcoming birthday on August 21.

‘Blake is having so much fun with Gwen’s boys; he’s going above and beyond to win their hearts,’ a source said.

‘He’s even offered to throw Zuma a huge birthday party next month at his place on the lake. He wants to do fireworks and do a big campout.’

Despite it being at his home, Blake’s not keeping it a private affair.

‘He’s offered to fly some of Zuma’s friends to Oklahoma for a weekend; he’s so generous.’

Gwen is blown away by how involved he is with her kids; he’s scoring major points.

The kid’s birthday is not the only event related to Gwen’s boys that Blake wants to be a part of.

Blake has spent many times with Zuma as well as with Apollo and Kingston and he seemed to be loving every minute of it.

They have been on many fishing trips, and they pursued all kinds of activities over the past few months.

There’s really no shortage of fun with the sweet family, and Blake’s adoration for Gwen and the kids proves that he deserves to be her man.

He can also get the boyfriend of the year award, as far as we’re concerned!

His relationship with Gwen seems to be stronger than ever, and their bond is extremely close.

Blake also planned his own country birthday party with Gwen back in June, and he has been having a blast sharing his life with the sexy blonde beauty.

Gwen and Blake started dating in Nov. 2015, and it was a shock to many since the two artists’ musical genres are very different. But on the other hand, they hit it off while getting to know each other on The Voice and have been inseparable ever since.