Blake Shelton Is Happy For Anderson East’s Girlfriend Miranda Lambert, Thinks It Is Time To Move On From Divorce-Inspired Songs

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/05/2017
Blake Shelton Miranda LambertCredit: Getty

Anderson East is beaming over his lady love, Miranda Lambert, as it has revealed that her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, is happy that she has moved on. However, Shelton wants her to stop using their brutal split in her lyrics.

Sunday night, with East sitting in the audience, Lambert took home the most coveted prizes at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards.

East’s girlfriend entered history by becoming the first woman to win Female Vocalist of the Year for eight consecutive years.

To get her hands on that award, she had to beat talented singers like Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and Carrie Underwood.

As if that was not enough, Shelton’s former spouse also won Album of the Year for “The Weight of These Wings.”

Couldn't be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert

A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on

After the event, East, a country singer, took to Instagram where he shared a beautiful black and white picture of himself sitting with Lambert and used the caption to say how proud he is of her accomplishments.

The crooner wrote: “Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her.”

The sweet message surfaced on the same day a source confirmed to a celebrity website that Shelton is happy that his ex is enjoying her much-deserved success in the music world.

I was the big winner last night!

A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on

A source said: “Blake [Shelton] is genuinely happy for all of Miranda [Lambert]‘s success. Blake is not surprised at all that Miranda wrote so many hit songs about her heartbreak because their marriage was full of passion, drinking, and love. All the things that make for a great country song.”

The same tipster said that “The Voice” coach is a bit worried that Lambert will keep using their failed marriage as inspiration like Adele and Taylor Swift to pen hit songs.

The source shared: “Blake is relieved to have moved on from the most challenging time in his life, but he worries that Miranda has enough material to write several more albums about their time together. Blake is hoping that Miranda finds new inspiration for her music and that she doesn’t spend the rest of her life singing about him.”

What say you? Should Miranda Lambert now write happy tunes about East and forget about the heartbreak Shelton caused her?

