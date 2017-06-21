FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Blake Shelton Is A Changed Man – Gwen Stefani Wears The Pants In The Relationship

Mel Walker Posted On 06/21/2017
Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani Changing WaysInstagram

Blake Shelton is a manly man with a good bit of credibility in the country music world but in his relationship with No Doubt lead vocalist Gwen Stefani, she is the one with the pants.

The revelation is a bit surprising coming from a man who has the look of a bad boy and woman with a small frame and feminine demeanor. The music stars have been dating since 2015 and have been able to change each other.

Shelton introduced Stefani to life in Oklahoma with a focus on nature and things like fishing and hunting. The “Hollaback Girl” singer’s three sons loved their trip in the Sooner State

The clan is reportedly going back there in the summer. On her end, Stefani turned Shelton into a more relatable character with a softer side. Insiders say that the changes were even deeper than what people see on the outside.

A source explained: “Friends of both Blake and Gwen feel that she has changed him and has given him some structure and actually is the one in control when it comes to their relationship. She definitely wears the pants, and he pretty much follows what she wants to do, and he is totally cool with it.”

Fans should not read too much into this because the Voice‘s coach is perfectly okay with the arrangement.

The insider added: “He sees Gwen not only as a romantic partner in his life but she kind of is a Mom to him as well. He really looks up to her and is happy that she is this kind of person in his life, it works for him.”

Love makes people do all sorts of things, and a talented country music star is no different.

Stefani brought her boyfriend into a more glamorous world, but he also got her to focus more on nature.

Both of them won in this situation.

