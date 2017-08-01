Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Will Probably Get Married Soon After She Showed Her Flawless Abs In Colorful Bikini – Photos Stunned The Web

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might not be ready to walk down the aisle as yet, but the two music stars do know how lucky they are.

They were able to find love rapidly after their marriages ended badly.

Their chemistry on The Voice was undeniable; the show probably contributed to speeding things up in the relationship.

Almost two years after making the romance official, the two entertainers and Stefani’s children look like a real family.

The country music sensation has promised to always be there for his girlfriend’s three kids even if the love story with their mother ends.

#GwenStefani's still just an Orange County girl! The singer was spotted showing off her flawless abs in a colorful bikini and ultra short Daisy Dukes in OC. 👙 (📷: The Mega Agency)⠀ A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

A few weeks ago, an insider revealed: “She was not going to allow them to get hurt at any cost, so it took her time to trust Blake completely. She honestly feels like she will be with Blake for the rest of her life till death do they part. But what gives her, even more, peace is that Blake has vowed to her that he will always be a father figure to the boys no matter what happens to them.”

The source also added: “He told her that even if she decides to get up, dump him and break his heart, he will always be there for the boys. He loves them just like he loves Gwen.”

Mr. Shelton introduced the Californians to nature and the beauty of Oklahoma, and now they are hooked.

Miranda Lambert’s ex-husband is also addicted to his ladylove; he cannot believe how amazing she is.

Gwen at the beach this weekend 👑🌴 #babe #gwenstefani #shefani #shefani❤️ A post shared by #shefani❤️ (@gwen.and.blake) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Shelton’s friends say that he would be honored to make the No Doubt lead singer his wife.

A pal explained: “Blake [Shelton] jokes with Gwen [Stefani] that she is so hot, and so down to Earth that she is like the unicorn of girlfriends… Women like her should not exist in the real world. Blake knows too that if you find yourself lucky enough to be dating someone like Gwen, you marry her. Gwen is marriage material for sure.”

Those two have found the magic formula and fans could not be happier for them.

Advertisement

They look great as a unit and seem to have a lot of fun together.