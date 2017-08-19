Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Hoping Exes Miranda Lambert, Gavin Rossdale Are Happy And Have Children In Their Future Relationships

At what point will Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani focus on their own lives and leave the exes alone?

This is a question being asked by several fans after a report surfaced claiming that The Voice coaches have their fingers crossed their former spouses – Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale – will have children.

Shelton and the No Doubt diva have been dating since late 2015, and according to several reports that surfaced online, they are trying to conceive a baby the natural way.

Apparently, Stefani is very religious and does not believe in using contraceptives.

A source close to the pair claimed that they realize that having a baby would be a blessing and they wish the same for their former flames.

The family friend shared: “Gwen and Blake want everyone to be happy, and if Gavin or Miranda ever have children with their future relationships, they would be happy for them. Granted they are not focusing much attention on their exes’ sex and family lives, but they would be OK if that were to happen and they would only hope they would accept things if Blake and Gwen become a family themselves. They are interested in moving forward on good terms and don’t want to have any drama with their exes, so they are thinking positively about them when they are ever brought up. It is pointless to stress about things you cannot control. They are going just to be happy, and things will work out how they are supposed to work out.”

The same so-called pal denied that Stefani is pregnant with Shelton’s baby and added: “Gwen is most definitely not pregnant. Blake has been low-key hoping for a while that they might have a happy accident and Gwen would wind up pregnant again but for now, that simply is not the case. Gwen is so tiny, if she has a big lunch, she can appear to be three months along. But she is not…not now at least.”

Fans say it is time for the music stars to move on and stop talking about their exes even if it is to say positive things.

Rossdale never speaks of the mother of his three sons, and Lambert only mentions her ex and their past life together in her music.