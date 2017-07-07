Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, And Apollo Take Cute Selfie Amid Wedding Rumors

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are planning to get married, but they have decided to wait for the No Doubt singer’s sons to be older.

This week, fans of the power couple went into a frenzy after rumors claimed that they held a secret ceremony where they exchanged vows.

According to Life & Style, the intimate gathering was held at Stefani’s mansion in California.

Only a handful of family members and friends were invited to the special event.

Several people close to the couple have come forward to say, no such wedding took place.

The duo has once more put their marriage plans on hold because they want the three boys – Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston – to be older and fully understand their plan.

The spy went on to reveal that while Shelton is a great stepfather to the children, Stefani is still hoping to ask them their opinion on the life-changing decision.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

The tipster shared: “The rumor of a secret wedding is something that didn’t happen, nor will it happen that way. When they are married, people will know immediately. And when it comes to marriage, it might take a little time before that happens. There are many reasons why they are waiting and one of the main ones is that Gwen would like Apollo to be a little older so he can appreciate and understand things more. She wants all the kids to be on board and old enough to understand that Blake will be their stepfather and that it will be forever.”

This is not the first time, reports have claimed that The Voice’s coaches have pushed back their wedding.

In early May, a source said: “And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend. That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Jenny ❤️ @blakeshelton gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

The couple is currently on vacation in an unknown location, (some fans believe they are in Oklahoma).

This evening, Stefani took to Instagram where she posted an adorable selfie that features Shelton and her youngest son, 3-year-old Apollo.

In the sweet picture, Stefani is wearing a patterned shirt and several necklaces while her boyfriend is rocking a Hawaiian shirt and baseball cap.

Apollo, who ditched his shirt, is playing with the country star and is trying to feed him a toy.