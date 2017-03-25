Blake Shelton Furious Because Of Gwen Stefani’s Flirting With Contestant?

As it turns out, Gwen Stefani’s flirting with contestants on The Voice has not been taken very well by her lover and fellow judge Blake Shelton!

Even though it’s understandable for Gwen to act like that on camera to make the show more dynamic and interesting for the audience, it makes Shelton think she might stray away from him if he is not around.

As fans may already know, on the latest episode, Stefani flirted with a handsome young contestant and what we didn’t see on camera is that Shelton freaked out about the whole thing backstage!

But in fact, is he really that affected by one innocent comment?

The whole alleged drama started when Stefani spoke her mind about Chris Blue’s performance.

“I don’t know if I was listening to your voice because I was so mesmerized by your body,” Stefani said flustered.

Hearing her shameless comment, the 40-year-old boyfriend interrupted her little love declaration: “Hey! What the -?”

Of course, it was all fun and games on camera as it seemed like the country singer was half-joking, but according to one source, after the cameras stopped rolling, the situation became even worse.

“Blake is constantly talking about how he thinks that Gwen is too hot for him and when she flirted with the hot younger contestant, he got upset about it and was giving her the cold shoulder afterwards,” the insider stated.

“You could just tell that there is a lot of tension between the two of them right now. They are not having the same type of interactions that they used to have, on-camera or off-camera.”

So are the lovers really torn apart by Gwen’s flirting with a contestant as reported by Radar? We understandably doubt it!

Not only has the episode been filmed over a month ago so it’s a little convenient that someone would just now reveal what happened on the set behind the cameras, but also, both Stefani and Shelton are the pros and they know what it means to be on TV.

If they really have problems as a couple, it’s certainly not because of a flirty comment and Radar needs to check their source credibility for the story!