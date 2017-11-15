Blake Shelton Experiences Backlash Due To “Sexiest Man Alive” Cover Photo For People Magazine

A lot of social media users aren’t happy about Blake Shelton’s new honor from People Magazine for “Sexiest Man Alive.” Yesterday, Tuesday, November 14th, People Magazine announced The Voice coach was awarded the honor.

However, many people were quick to condemn the magazine’s choice this year with several users even calling him “trash” and “racist.”

One Twitter user wrote that they’re in a “nightmare coma” due to the honor, while another said the world is “upside down” because Shelton is the “sexiest man alive,” and Trump is president of the United States.

However, some of the tweets proved to be quite funny, despite erring on the side of offensiveness. A Twitter user wrote, “Blake Shelton might be the sexiest guy in a San Fernando Valley country club-turned-strip mall.”

Another user referenced the recent outing of many Hollywood performers and entertainers by alleging 2017 is the year of “tossing out trash men.”

We elected Donald Trump as President And Blake Shelton as the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. I trust no one anymore. — Tell Williams IV (@TellWilliamsIV) November 15, 2017

In the past, People Magazine has given the honor to men like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon.

People’s honoring of the country music singer has caused a resurgence of interest in Shelton’s past tweets which many deemed as highly insensitive. Back in 2016, Blake apologized for his social media posts and said, “I have no tolerance for hate of any kind or form.”

However, the star acknowledged that his humor is “immature” and “inappropriate” at times, but not hateful or malicious.

Even though Blake may not be the “sexiest man alive” according to several disgruntled individuals on social media, at least Gwen Stefani married him. To add insult to injury, Blake took to Twitter today to jokingly say, “I just made a drink…a sexy drink.”