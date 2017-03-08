Blake Shelton Drinking Again, Gwen Stefani Wants To Postpone Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are apparently going through some tough times, according to several sources who say he is drinking again.

Moreover, pictures that have emerged on the Internet seem to prove it.

Despite all of her efforts, Shelton is reportedly hitting the bottle again.

Stefani is apparently so upset with Shelton’s drinking issues that she has put their forthcoming wedding on pause.

Last weekend, a series of photos surfaced that showed the country star leaving a liquor store in Los Angeles, California where he was carrying at least five bottles of tequila.

Shelton, a coach on the NBC hit show, “The Voice,” was struggling with the bottles as he hurried to his car and tried to avoid the photographers.

According to sources, the “Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak” singer was miles away when Shelton, 40, was busy getting drunk.

The same day, Shelton was making the large purchase of booze, Stefani was 2,500 miles away in New York City getting ready for an interview with Seth Meyers to promote “The Voice.”

An insider explained that Stefani is furious because he behaves badly everytime she is away.

The source said: “When Gwen is away, Blake seems to play! Or, at the very least, take a few cheat days, and she is not happy about it.”

The insider went on to say that Stefani might put their wedding and baby plans on hold until Shelton gets his act together.

The person claimed: “Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding plans could be on hold after she asked her fiance to put down the bottle — and he headed to the liquor store!”

The individual added: “‘The Voice’ sweethearts looked so in love and happy as ever, but could this really mean they are ready to settle down?”

47-year-old Stefani is said to be furious to learn in the media that Shelton goes back to his old habits when she is away.

After the pair had started dating he had promised to live a healthy lifestyle – he was living alcohol-free for a few months and had dropped 80 pounds.