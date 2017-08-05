Blake Shelton Claims Gwen Stefani Saved His Life After ‘Tough’ Miranda Lambert Breakup

Blake Shelton just cannot stop praising his girlfriend of almost two years, Gwen Stefani.

The country music star believes that she is the best thing that has happened to him in a very long time and he even credits her for saving him after the divorce.

The Miranda Lambert split in 2015 was a tough moment for the country music star, and apparently, the No Doubt lead singer was great in helping him get back on his feet.

The mother of three lifted his spirits up and saved his life.

@blakeshelton gx❤️ A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

An insider with a lot of information regarding the situation explained: “Blake thanks his lucky stars every single day that he has such a wonderful woman in his life — he never truly thought he could be this happy. Blake credits Gwen for saving his life. She was there for him when he was going through his breakup with Miranda [Lambert], which was the toughest thing he has ever gone through. Blake and Gwen bonded, she understood completely what he was going through because her marriage to Gavin [Rossdale] was breaking up at the same time.”

The chatty source also added: “They went from being each other’s shoulder to cry on, to best friends, to lovers. The relationship they have built together is incredibly strong. Blake loves how easy it is with Gwen and how relaxed and low-key their romance is. What he cherishes most is the family time that they get to enjoy with Gwen’s sons. Blake is at his happiest when he is chilling at home with his girl and her kids. He is amazing with them — a total natural, and they adore him!”

Stefani came in Shelton’s life at the right time. They grew close and became great friends while working on the hit reality show. The rest is history.

The two music stars came from marriages that were destroyed by cheating allegations, and it seems that they were able to build on their previous mistakes.

Shelton was accused of cheating on Lambert with a bunch of girls whereas Stefani’s ex-husband allegedly had an affair with their nanny.

Advertisement

All of this explains why those two are in no rush to get married.