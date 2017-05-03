Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Working On New Music – Will They Use Exes (Miranda Lambert & Gavin Rossdale) To Sell Albums?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are eager to get in the studio, make sweet music together, and many are thinking, will they talk about their exes – Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale?

Advertisement

Others are wondering, is Shelton coming out of his so-called retirement out of jealousy after his ex-wife, Lambert, swept the ACM Awards on April 2 where she even picked up the Album of the Year?

This week, the “She’s Got a Way with Words” singer sat down with Entertainment Tonight where he explained that he is back in the studio working on his eleventh studio album that will be made available later this year.

The yet-to-be-titled album will be the follow-up to his “If I’m Honest” project that was released in May 2016 by Warner Bros. Nashville.

The record featured a track entitled “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” featuring Miss Stefani, which was a hit for the pair. Shelton and Stefani performed the song at many concerts and television shows.

Asked if he will do a duet with his girlfriend, the country star replied, “man, I hope so!” and added: “The last album I made, I said that was my last. This album that I’m making is probably going to be my last album, and so I really got to decide what I want to do.”

Many believe that the lovers will be talking about their splits from Rossdale and Lambert to sell.

#thisismylife #solucky @nbcthevoice #enjoyingthemoment gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 2, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

It would be surprising because “The Voice” coach was said to be furious that Lambert used her breakup and divorce from Shelton for her critically-acclaimed album, “The Weight of These Wings.”

A source said: “Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex. Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.”

Advertisement

Are you eager to hear new music from Shelton and Stefani?