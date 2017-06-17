Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Will Not Rush Into Marriage Because Of Exterior Pressure

Blake Shelton and his ladylove, Gwen Stefani, will not be pressured to walk down the aisle because they see marriage as nothing more than a title.

Additionally, they are both divorcees and know the hassle of having lawyers go through every detail of their private lives, including finances and infidelities.

After almost two years of dating, Stefani and her cowboy as she likes to call him are enjoying a sweet romance. They are in love and were not afraid to flaunt it on “The Voice.”

The “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” collaborators have been spotted on vacation with Stefani’s boys – Apollo, Kingston, and Zuma Rossdale – having the times of their lives.

The photos of the perfect blended family often have fans wondering, when will Shelton pop the question?

Mr. Shelton is also guilty of playing around with his supporters by asking them to suggest grand gestures he can do for the pop diva.

Thank u God for this new song 🙏🏻 gx @imjmichaels @tranterjustin @gregkurstin #musicisheaven ✨✨✨ A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jan 7, 2016 at 12:25pm PST

Despite all the teasing, do not expect the “She’s Got a Way with Words” artist to ask Stefani to become his wife anytime soon. A close source to the entertainers claimed when it comes to marriage “it will happen when it happens.”

The spy said: “One thing they often bring up is how they could be the modern-day Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and be together forever but never get married. They would be equally happy with that route as well. They are taking it all in stride and are refusing to be pressured into doing something that they do not want to do. Blake and Gwen are on the same wavelength with each other, and that is why their relationship is working so well.”

Proposal or not, Stefani is making her man happy. According to reports, the mother of three has pulled all the stops for Shelton’s birthday.

Hi Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 11, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

Stefani has spent a small fortune on unique gifts for her man including sexy lingerie. Shelton is indeed a lucky man as he likes to say.

The source explained: “And Gwen spent a few thousand on new lingerie too, she is planning to totally blow his mind and make it the best birthday ever.”

The person went on to give more details on the gifts that will make the country star smile.

The insider claimed: “So far, she has already spent $50 thousand on him and she has not done shopping. He really doesn’t wear jewelry or even watches, so it was hard to come up with something. She decided to get him a pocket watch, and she found a beautiful vintage one that’s 200 years old. Blake loves American history, so it is perfect for him. It cost her something like $30 thousand, but Gwen thinks it is worth it.”

