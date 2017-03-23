Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani ‘The Voice’ Constant PDA Might Be About Ratings

Some fans find the PDA between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on The Voice cute, while others say it is just plain annoying.

Since they made the news official, while searching for the next great and talented singer in America, Shelton and Stefani are often seen laughing and giggling like teenagers.

The couple has a habit of having fake fights about stealing the other one’s contestants and who gets along better with Alicia Keys and Adam Levine.

In a recent video blooper from the singing competition, Mrs. Keys told the country star it would be great if he proposed to his lady on live television and to everyone’s surprise, they seemed more than happy with the idea.

A source came out to explain why there have been so many lovey-dovey moments between the pair – they are contractually obligated to be romantic with each other on the show.

A person with ties to NBC shared: “An exceptional bonus to keep the spark alive on-camera” from the show’s execs.[Blake and Gwen] are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera. They are starting to film the promos next week and have already shot a couple of live spots.”

The source went on to reveal that the proposal is more likely than not to happen on live TV: “The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past. And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause. If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts.”

At this rate, do not be surprised if Shelton and Stefani’s wedding take place on The Voice.