Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Stunned At 2017 Billboard Music Awards: He Called Himself ‘The Luckiest Guy In The Room’

After killing it all year long on The Voice with their flirting and undeniable chemistry, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took their romantic show on the road this Sunday by making a coveted appearance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

The event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada and was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris. It was a spectacular affair that was well organized.

One of the highlights will probably be the adorable moment Stefani and Shelton shared. 47-year-old Stefani was at the awards show to present Cher with the Icon Award.

Shelton, 40, won the top country artist prize and in his speech, he could not help sending praises to his ladylove.

The “God Gave Me You” singer said: “Wow! That was pretty cool. I had a good feeling. I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the room anyway because Gwen is here with me, so I had a good feeling about it.”

He also had kind words for his numerous fans. He also added: “I know this award is based on facts and industry things, sales and streaming and radio airplay and all that stuff, but I think … if it were not for the fans, we would not have the sales and ticket sales and the airplay,” he said. “Thank you fans, first and foremost.”

Although they did not walk the red carpet together, Stefani and Shelton were sitting next to each other and seemed to have a lot of fun.`

However, they did appear a bit puzzled when the show started, and hip-hop music star Nicki Minaj was on stage doing a little twerking. Stefani got a standing ovation before she introduced the “Believe” artist.

Some supporters of Shelton’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, are still very critical of this relationship.

According to them, the whole thing is a sham, and they believe that they will break up as soon as the romance storyline is no longer needed for The Voice.

They also cannot understand why the power couple opted not to hit the red carpet. It was a golden opportunity to show the world how close they are.

A few country music fans are complaining that Mr. Shelton has abandoned his musical roots. They think he is no longer a decent ambassador for the genre.

Those critics are quick to blame his encounter with Stefani for the shift.

Insiders close to the couple insist that the relationship is genuine and marriage is not very far down the line.