Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Still Committed To Each Other After Two Years Of Relationship But Don’t Plan On Getting Married!

It’s been almost two years since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton became an item and it looks like they’re still going strong! Despite all of the rumors that they are either struggling with a lot of problems in their relationships or, on the contrary, that they are getting married or expecting babies, the pair is still happy together despite taking things slow.

According to one source close to the power couple, ‘It has really been smooth sailing for them. They do not talk about getting married, but they talk like they’re going to be together forever. They’re very committed to one another and their life together.’

Besides, the insider assured us that Stefani’s children love Shelton as well.

The man has put a lot of effort in their two-yea-long relationship to relate to them, and the result is exactly what he aimed for – they think he’s cool and accept him in the family.

Ever since Shelton and Stefani started going out back in November 2015, he’s had many opportunities to create a real bond between him and his girlfriend’s three sons 3-year-old Apollo, 9-year-old Zuma and 11-year-old Kingston.

Not only has the country singer taken his other half and her cute children at awards shows but they also often go fishing at his Oklahoma summer home.

They’ve even celebrated a few birthdays together as a real family would.

That being said, is marriage really that important when you have something so special like Gwen and Blake have?