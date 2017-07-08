Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Reportedly Putting Their Wedding On Hold For Her Boys

It’s almost been two years since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani started dating and yet they still haven’t tied the knot. Although wedding rumors have run rampant over the past few months, there might be a good reason why Shelton hasn’t popped the big question.

According to Hollywood Life, Stefani doesn’t want to get married again until her sons are older. An insider told the outlet that Shelton and Stefani have not exchanged vows and that she wants to wait until her youngest son, Apollo, is a little bit older. Stefani shared three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston.

Since hooking up with Stefani in the fall of 2015, Shelton has become a great step-father to the kids. In fact, the No Doubt alum frequently takes the boys to Shelton’s sprawling ranch in Oklahoma and they seem to get along great with the country crooner.

Just because Stefani wants to hold off on a wedding doesn’t mean her romance with Shelton is cooling down. Hollywood Life reports that Stefani recently displayed her love for The Voice star on social media. Stefani replaced her usual profile image on Twitter with a photo of her and Shelton locking lips. To say fans went crazy after seeing the pic is an understatement. The pic was posted after Blake Shelton’s performance at the Warrior Games last weekend, where he and Stefani shared an intimate moment before he took the stage.

While a wedding isn’t on the immediate horizon, the inside source assured fans that Shelton and Stefani won’t keep their engagement a secret. The two plan on announcing the news on social media as soon as he pops the big question.

Until then, Stefani is doing her best raising her boys and making sure they have a lot of structure in their lives. In a recent interview with People, the pop star opened up about her parenting approach and admitted that she keeps a tight leash on the little ones.

“The hardest thing to do is having a discipline chart and follow up on all those things,” Stefani shared. “It’s work, you know? But that’s where you get the results.”

In addition to raising three boys, Stefani is gearing up for the release of her new line of dolls. The dolls are based on Stefani’s hit Nick Jr. series, Kuu Kuu Harajuku and are expected to hit stores this fall.