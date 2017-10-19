Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Ready To Reunite On ‘The Voice’ For Season 14?

Fans can’t get enough of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and they miss seeing the two of them together each week on The Voice. The reality singing competition has announced the new panel of judges for season 14, is it possible that Shelton and Stefani will reunite on the show in 2018?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Stefani, who has appeared on three seasons of the show, will not be returning as a judge next year; but, the cast list is still extremely impressive. In addition to panel staples Shelton and Adam Levine, the reality show will see the return of Alicia Keys and will also be adding new judge Kelly Clarkson.

And the fourth Coach for #TheVoice Season 14 is… A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Oct 18, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

This means that current judges Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will not be returning next year.

According to the reports Hollywood Life, Paul Telegdy, the president of alternative and reality at NBC entertainment, believes that Keys’ talent and expertise is proof that she can help singers win, plus the new group of judges will make for a fresh, new show.

“The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam, and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14!” said Telegdy.

The Voice has made a habit out of mixing up the judge’s panel each season, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the cast is changing again. However, that also means Stefani may eventually return if the show continues after season 14.

Even though the two aren’t together on TV, Stefani and Shelton have been spending a lot of time together away from the cameras.

Shelton shared secrets about the beginning of their relationship at a recent private concert for 150 people in Oklahoma, a charity event that launched the opening of his new restaurant Ole Red Tishomingo.

❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 22, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

People Magazine reported that Stefani joined him on stage while he shared with the crowd that they “started hanging out together and messing around.” Fans cheered when they heard his admission, but Stefani looked up at her boyfriend with a shocked expression on her face.

In addition to sharing revealing moments on stage, the couple also wrote and recorded a duet for Stefani’s new holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Advertisement

While some critics don’t think their voices match well together (like Chuck Campbell at the USA Today network), it is clear that the two are a perfect match for each other.