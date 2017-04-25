Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani React To Media Fascination With Their Couple

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani keep getting cuter together with every new interview or update on social media.

The two popular coaches from NBC’s “The Voice” appeared on the “TODAY” show Sunday and found a way to have people talking again about the strength of their relationship.

The two music stars, who started dating in 2015, are rumored to be thinking about children and marriage.

In the interview, 40-year-old Shelton talked about his girlfriend and the fact that they form an unlikely couple.

To some extent, this is true. Shelton is a country music star with roots in Oklahoma and Tennessee, while 47-year-old Stefani is a California native who has collaborated with rapper Eve and producers like Dr. Dre and Pharrell Williams.

Stefani has experimented with different sounds and genres, and throughout the years she also became a fashion icon.

Despite those differences in their background, they share the painful memories of failed marriages and a desire not to go through this kind of emotions ever again.

This created a unique bond that helps them appreciate what they have built together as a couple. It may seem confusing for some looking from the outside, but those two know why they make it work.

Shelton joked on the “TODAY” show about the media’s fascination with their relationship; he shared: “In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me. I don’t blame ’em.”

Although his ladylove told him he was being “crazy,” the “Sure Be Cool If You Did” artist explained that they have become numb to all of the outside noise and interference.

He added: “I think we don’t pay as much attention anymore. We’re numb to it. Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married. Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins. Or, you know, I’m sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!”

It is clear that Mr. Shelton is an avid reader of the news stories about his couple.