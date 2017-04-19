Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Might Have Split But Evidence Say Otherwise

Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton split?

According to a new story published in a well-known magazine, after a year and a half of dating, Stefani and Shelton have gone their separate ways.

A family friend sat down with Life & Style and explained that two things led to the separation.

The insider said because of their different lifestyles and the fact that they have been unable to have a baby together drew them apart.

Fans of Stefani and Shelton are surprised and a bit sad by the news because the saw the pair as the next Hollywood It couple who made them smile with the PDA sessions on “The Voice.”

The person said when Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40, started dating they immediately agreed that they wanted a baby girl.

The duo has seen many medical experts but has not been able to conceive, and it has taken a toll on them.

The person shared that they were even willing to postpone their wedding and leave “The Voice” to focus on having a family.

The spy explained: “[They’ve] been on the fast track to marriage and babies, but all talk of getting married or having a baby has stopped. They just live two completely different lifestyles, and now it’s humiliating for Gwen to admit the relationship is done.”

The spy added: “So much of the beginning of [Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s] relationship was spent getting excited about a baby. But things didn’t work out the way either of them wanted.”

The mag revealed that the singer was frustrated by the fact that Shelton refused to move to California and was disappointed by his inability to give her the baby girl she longed for.

The spy shared: “She had really banked on Blake giving her the family he always wanted. She says Blake didn’t do anything wrong. The love just faded.”

The unconfirmed report is a bit mind-boggling because, during the Easter holiday, Stefani, her three children, and Shelton were seen together looking as happy as a family.

Advertisement

The sources, who spoke to Life & Style are anonymous. Therefore, this story should be digested with a grain of salt and a pinch of skepticism.