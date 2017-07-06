Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Might Be Secretly Married But This Photo Proves It Is Just A Summer Vacation For Some

A nice vacation for Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, has some of their fans saying that they are on their secret honeymoon.

A few hours ago, Stefani took to Instagram where she shared a photo of herself lounging in front of a large infinity pool.

The singer has her two feet crossed as she admires the breathtaking view that features the pool and the endless ocean in the background.

The mother of three did not share the location of her summer vacation; she simply captioned the snapshot: “Summer.”

Some supporters and a few haters had a lengthy discussion on where Shelton and Stefani were spending their summer break.

Could the pair be holed up in Oklahoma?

One person seems to be certain the answer is yes.

The fan said: “Long a go on a online celebrety news they showed lots of pictures from every angle of Blake’s house by the river or lake from a helicopter.”

Others brought up Miranda Lambert’s name, and the couple’s followers came out swinging.

A pro-Stefani commenter said: “Miranda is not relevant to this post or any on Gwen’s Instagram. Stop being a stalker.”

A few people were adamant it was a honeymoon picture because they believe Stefani and Shelton are married.

One well-wisher revealed: “THEY ARE ALREADY MARRIED AND ARE ON THEIR HONEYMOON.”

A second one stated: “She adores him & he adores her,,, no time for jealous haters. BLAKEY LOVES GWENSLIGH. Happy for them.”

For the past two days, reports have surfaced claiming “The Voice” coaches have secretly said, “I do.”

A source told Life & Style: “The two want to be together forever, so they decided just to do it. So, with family and a few close friends joining them in the backyard of Gwen’s home in Los Angeles, they became man and wife.”

The spy went on to reveal to the publication: “Gwen did not want the day to be about what designer she was wearing or which other celebrities were there. It was going to be a day about their love story and nothing else.”

The insider concluded by: “Gwen…spoke about being so blessed to have found love again at this stage in her life. She did not believe in love after getting divorced, but Blake showed her a whole new world.”

While supporters are sure a wedding took place, another family friend has come out to say, the lovers are happy and are not in a rush to walk down the aisle.

The pal said: “Neither are in a rush to marry again, they’re just really happy with the way things are. If it ain’t broke, why fix it?”

Honeymoon or not, the couple seemed to be enjoying their romantic getaway.