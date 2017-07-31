Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Might Be Heading To A Christmas Engagement – Fans Are Excited To See ‘The Voice’ Coaches Get Married

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton getting ready for the engagement of the year?

According to a source close to the power couple, the answer is yes.

It is being claimed that Shelton has decided to go down on one knee and pop the question during the Christmas holiday season.

The person, who spoke to the media, claimed that the duo who has been dating for about two years feel they are ready to take their romance to the next step.

Stefani has been dreaming about becoming Shelton’s wife since the day she fell in love with him and cannot wait for the country music star to ask her hand in marriage, according to the insider.

Mr. Shelton picked the end of the year to make his romantic move because they will both be on break.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

The country singer plans to play Santa Claus for Stefani and her three boys.

He will bring fun games and other surprises for Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

And during the festivities, he will deliver the ultimate gift to Stefani.

The person explained: “The Voice does not go live until November so minus a few festival shows Blake is pretty free to the world and he is already thinking of Christmas. Because when “The Voice” ends, it is usually a week before Christmas and Blake do not like last-minute planning. He likes being Santa Claus and also wants to spoil Gwen.”

Thank u tina and josh @cainhorses for an amazing day!!😘 #oklahoma #summer gx @blakeshelton ❤️ 🙏🏻 A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Another source stated Stefani believes that “first comes love then marriage followed by a family” and is obsessed with the idea of making Shelton a father.

The spy shared: “Gwen loves being a mom and as much as she thought she was done having kids, that all changed when she met Blake. She feels like Blake is her true soul mate and there’s nothing she would love more than to have a baby with him.”

The same friend went on to say: “Blake is very respectful. He is not putting any pressure on her; they are trying, having a child is something he wants just as much as she does.”

Fans of the couple have taken to social media to wish them well and let them know they are eager for the engagement and baby news.

One person shared: “I’m an old romantic…please tie the knot before I Xmas…really love you two!”

Another said: “Blake Shelton and Gwen Safari is a beautiful couple delighted the rest your life god bless you. A step up you guys look so happy and in love. So glad you found each other. You can sure tell y’all are in love ignore the haters.”

A last one revealed: “You both look beautiful together, make it work a lifetime. Keep a blessed heart. Miranda is a witch.”

Do you think they will get married soon?