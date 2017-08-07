Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani May Never Get Married – They Were Marked By Miranda Lambert And Gavin Rossdale Divorces

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been dating for close to two years, and fans are pushing for them to make the relationship more official.

The supporters are hoping for an engagement or a surprise marriage, but the famous music stars are in no rush to take the bait.

Moreover, they already behave like a married couple with three children because Mr. Shelton loves Stefani’s kids as if they are his own.

The reality might be slightly disappointing for those followers because the twosome is loving life as it is right now and they have no plans to change things soon.

Stefani and Shelton are pleased with how the romance is going between them and do not see the need to add unnecessary pressure to their daily lives.

An insider has explained: “Blake and Gwen love each other and they have so much in common with each other. They laugh all the time, and they are pretty much perfect for each other. So, when others bring up the topic of marriage and engagements to them, it is not too important to them. Marriage is never frowned upon by the couple. But, sometimes more than not, it is not of the utmost importance. In their eyes, they have it all. Gwen and Blake think that they already have it made and they do not feel like a piece of paper will enhance that in any way.”

Should their supporters give up hope about them walking down the aisle one day?

Well, there is still a glimmer, and our chatty source added: “This is not to say that they will never get married. But, it is just the thought process they usually find themselves in when it is brought up.”

Although they appear perfect for each other, The Voice coaches come from complicated relationships and understand that marriage is not all what people sell it to be.

Getting along great and having fun is much more important than the status on a piece of paper to them.

Stefani’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, allegedly cheated on her before their October 2015 divorce.

Advertisement

Shelton is said to have been unfaithful to his former wife, country music darling Miranda Lambert.