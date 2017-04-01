Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Jokingly Went At it Over Brandon Royal On ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani always make sure they bring on the drama and jokes on The Voice.

Last week, things took a dramatic turn after Shelton revealed that he almost dumped Stefani for stealing one his favorites singers – Brandon Royal.

This is how the funny yet awkward moment took place. Royal, 31, a firefighter from Florida went head-to-head with 24-year-old YouTube star Davina Leone.

It was a stellar performance of “In the Night” by The Weeknd from the duo who had the coaches in awe and even at a loss for words.

Adam Levine said: “It was a very real chemistry.”

While Stefani said, she wanted to cry listening to the duo deliver raw emotions as they were singing.

Shelton, who was still fuming that Royal went with his girlfriend, jokingly said: “You guys were both giving it 110 percent.Brandon, you’re one of my favorites from the Blind Auditions, and I almost broke up with Gwen because of you. No, I’m kidding. But she and I both hit our button, and I was like ”this guy is unbelievable.”

Fans of The Voice are familiar with the flirting and playful nature of the lovers. Every week, they fight over contestants, flirt with them, and show loads of PDA as the cameras roll.

While most people find these moments cute, others are starting to wonder, are they authentic and if the rumors of them receiving extra bonuses from the network are true?

An insider recently revealed: “The producers just told Gwen and Blake that they have to honor their contracts. Part of the reason that they invited Gwen back on the show was so that the two of them could let their love blossom on screen.”

No matter how you spin it, the constant teasing and lovey-dovey moments make the show entertaining