Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Inspired By Adam Levine’s Baby News – Hoping For A Kid Of Their Own

The Voice judge and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, recently announced that they are expecting their second child, and his pal Blake Shelton couldn’t be happier for him. That doesn’t mean, though, that Shelton isn’t a little sad that he and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani haven’t gotten pregnant yet according to the source close to the couple.

While Shelton, 41, and Stefani, 47, have reportedly been trying to get pregnant with no luck, Levine and Prinsloo have had two quick pregnancies. The couple had their first child, Dusty Rose, just last September, and Prinsloo’s Instagram photos show a sizeable baby bump, indicating that she may be pretty far along in her second pregnancy.

Despite no new baby yet, Blake Shelton has still had the opportunity to live the dad life with Stefani’s three boys from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3.

Stefani often posts pictures to her social media accounts featuring Shelton and the boys at her home in Los Angeles and at his ranch in Oklahoma.

Rumors about a possible pregnancy have been swirling since pretty much the beginning of Shelton and Stefani’s two-year relationship, but they have really heated up in recent weeks.

Pictures surfaced featuring Stefani with a possible baby bump, with insiders have been claiming she has tried IVF treatments, and other reports have claimed that she is turning to Eastern medicine to get pregnant.

The Used to Love You singer will be taking a break from The Voice this season, so it would be a perfect time for her to get pregnant. However, we might be jumping the gun with the baby expectations. Maybe, a wedding is in the near future?

#namethedogs @blakeshelton #proudgirlfriend 🙏🏻🎉🎊🍾👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 10, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Shelton’s new song I’ll Name the Dogs seems to be filled with hints of what his future plans are with Stefani. He sings about same street names and same last names, and he also says she can name the babies.

Whether it’s a wedding or a baby, or both, we will just have to wait and see.