Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Have Given Up On Conceiving A Baby Of Their Own: Report

It appears that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have given up on their baby dream if the latest rumors are accurate.

The lovers, who started dating in late 2015, had been trying to conceive a child for several months.

It was claimed that Stefani was previously attempting to have her fourth child the natural way because she is a religious person.

When the natural method failed, the couple opted to follow in the footsteps of many other celebrities and conceive babies via in vitro fertilization (IVF).

However, after almost two years of trying, Stefani has realized that it is straining the relationship and has called it quits.

Instead, she wants to concentrate on her upcoming wedding.

A source explained: “Her baby dream was consuming them. It put too much stress on Gwen and Blake and took a real toll on their relationship. Instead, adds the insider, Gwen wants to shift her priority to planning their wedding and spending the rest of their lives together.”

Stefani is sad by the decision and feels that Shelton might resent her in the future.

The chatty pal stated: “Gwen still fears that one day Blake could end up regretting it, but for now, they are happy.”

Meanwhile, Shelton is more than glad to be present for the diva’s three adorable sons — Kingson, Zuma, and Apollo.

Another source claimed that he is happily teaching them to play various musical instruments.

The pal shared: “Blake has really taken to all of Gwen’s kids and loves to share his passions with them. Besides Gwen, nothing is as dear to Blake as his country music, so to share his own country style of guitar meant a lot to him. It seemed to mean even more to Gwen, though — she was brought to tears as she saw her boys learning from her man.”

The family friend added: “They have really fallen in love with Blake and have a strong bond with him. They are very much attached to Blake and hope he is around for a long time.”

Fans are sad that the pair could not have a child of their own.