Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Could Move To Oklahoma – They Have To Sell Old Miranda Lambert House

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are planning to leave Hollywood for the serenity and paparazzi free atmosphere that can only be found in a state such as Oklahoma, allegedly, of course.

However, one thing is clear, Shelton, 40 and Stefani, 47, will be purchasing a new home because the mother of three does not want to permanently live in the property that he bought with ex-wife, Miranda Lambert.

In the summer of 2015, country music’s adored couple, Shelton, and Lambert announced that their marriage was over.

The assets were split without any fanfare – Lambert took the 11,000 square-foot Nashville house they bought in 2013, while Shelton kept the Oklahoma home they once shared as lovers.

When not filming The Voice, the country star loves to spend time in the stunning home which is surrounded by lakes and a forest.

For spring break, Shelton, Stefani, and her three sons with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 – traveled to Oklahoma where they had a “blast,” said a source.

The “What You Waiting For?” singer has posted several videos on social media showing her sons having the time of their lives, fishing, hiking, and camping with her boyfriend.

After spending two weeks in the wilderness, Miss Stefani has come to a conclusion, the madness that exists in Los Angeles – traffic jam, constantly being followed by photographers, and the lack of privacy are no longer for her. She has decided to move to Oklahoma.

Ah… Another Sunday evening in my Oklahoma… A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

A source close to “The Real Thing” artist said: “Gwen and Blake really want to settle down in Oklahoma and eventually make it their main residence. They both love the outdoors and being in nature, and Gwen is seriously thinking of raising her boys there. She calls it a slice of Heaven and if the two of them ever do decide to get married, it will be in Oklahoma.”

A few days ago, it was claimed that Shelton and Stefani were hoping to marry in the state.