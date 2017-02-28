Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Competitive Side Makes Other Judges Feel Awkward

Gwen Stefani is back on The Voice for the show’s 12th season and she is once again facing her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. However, during the first episode of this season they proved that their relationship will not will not stop them from being competitive with each other.

During the very first round of blind auditions the singer JChosen captured the attention of all four judges, including Alicia Keys and Adam Levine and a classic war over the talented contestant exploded.

Everybody pretty much begged JChosen to come to their team but the 29 year old shocked the judges by choosing Stefani in the end.

Even she was surprised by his choice but one person was one their feet cheering and clapping for her in admiration – Blake Shelton.

Furthermore, Gwen Stefani even used her relationship to Shelton a few times to convince other contestants to come on her team, saying that she could help them join the world of country music if so they desired.

Levine, who has been low-key feuding with Shelton for a long time did not shy away from the subject of his and Stefani’s in-your-face romance.

During a behind the scenes chat, Levine casually mentioned how much he dislikes the country singer only for Shelton to cheekily answer: “I like him so much, I’ll make up for you not liking him.”

The couple did not give up the PDA that we know grinds the other judges’ gears and Stefani even sat on Blake’s lap at some point during the show.

Furthermore, the happy couple often teamed up against the other judges, especially Levine.

When Levine and Stefani were the only ones who turned around, Shelton was clearly on his girlfriend’s side, giving a word of advice to the contestant, to choose her.

“I just think that you’re meant to be on Gwen’s team.”

“Of course you do,” Levine shot back. “You have no choice but to think that.”

Furthermore, it also happened that the couple were the only ones turning around and Levine noticed how awkward their relationship has made the competition.

“When they both push, because they’re dating, sometimes I feel like a third wheel in this thing,” he claimed.