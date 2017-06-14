Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Caught Between His Birthday And Father’s Day With Gavin Rossdale – Can The ‘Hollaback Girl’ Overcome Her Mixed Feelings?

Blake Shelton is getting ready to celebrate his 41st birthday on June 18 and the big day is a source of extra stress for his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

The 47-year-old “Hollaback Girl” singer is torn between focusing all of her attention on her man and the fact that the date coincides with Father’s Day.

Sunday will be significant for her three sons and ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. It is also a sad reminder of the end of a marriage that lasted close to fourteen years.

Shelton’s bday marks the beginning of a new era and a family full of potential. The country music star gets along great with the children, and according to reports, an engagement is not far down the line.

#GetTheLook last night's #VoiceFinale 🙌 gx gwenstefani.com A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 24, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

People in the know also say that having more children is still a possibility for Shelton and Stefani. Here is what an insider had to say about the way the pop music artist is feeling.

The individual shared: “Gwen is having some varied emotions this year when it comes to Blake’s birthday since it lands on Father’s Day. Father’s Day reminds her of Gavin [Rossdale]. It also reminds her of the family she is starting with Blake because he is now getting into the role of stepdad even with them not being officially married.”

The source added: “So as much as she wants to celebrate Blake’s birthday, she also has to think of Gavin that day and it is a little weird and gets her to be a little emotional. But Blake is taking things as they come with humor. He is putting her at ease saying that all they have to do is be together and he will be there for her regardless of what emotions she has on that day. He respects Gavin as the father of her kids and knows he will be in the picture forever, so he is okay with Gwen’s feelings and will do his best to make her not worry about it as much.”

The Oklahoma native is taking his time before making a big move with the artist from California, a woman he started dating almost two years ago.

The “Home” vocalist has to deal with competing narratives. On the one hand, the media is constantly revisiting his divorce from Miranda Lambert.

Since they do the same kind of music, they often end up attending the same kind of events.

On the other hand, Stefani remains a bit attached to the time she shared with Rossdale, so Shelton does not want to give the impression that he is pushing things.

Advertisement

He intends to go at her pace, but fans and people close to the No Doubt lead vocalist are growing impatient.